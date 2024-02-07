New York Republican lawmakers are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after the recent attack on New York police officers by a group of migrants in the Big Apple.
State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and 19 other senators called on the Democrat governor to remove Bragg, citing the “unconscionable handling” of the NYPD officers by a gang of migrants outside Times Square.
“Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’
