New York GOP lawmakers are sounding off after a second violent migrant attack happened in just two weeks, calling it a crisis of “epic proportions.”

“Let’s be clear on one thing: President Biden and Governor Hochul’s executive actions caused this crisis,” Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y., said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“We’re now seeing innocent people being terrorized by criminals and a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions in New York Sta

[Read Full story at source]