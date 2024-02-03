Independent, Republican and unregistered voters in New York’s Westchester County are being urged to register as Democrats ahead of the Democratic congressional primary between “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman and pro-Israel candidate George Latimer, mailers obtained by Fox News Digital show.
“Community and family transcend politics,” Westchester Unites, a group in Westchester County that works to advocate for “community over party,” said in
