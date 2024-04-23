Every single House Republican from New York is demanding that Columbia University President Dr. Nemat “Minouche” Shafik step down from leading the Ivy League school as tensions mount on campus over the Israel-Hamas war.
“Over the past few days, anarchy has engulfed the campus of Columbia University. As the leader of this institution, one of your chief objectives, morally and under law, is to ensure students have a safe learning environment. By every measure, you have
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Democratic Minnesota state senator arrested on suspicion of burglary - April 23, 2024
- NY House Republicans demand Columbia University president step down over anti-Israel ‘chaos’ - April 23, 2024
- Climate activists have new target in mind for major summer protest: ‘Make their lives miserable’ - April 23, 2024