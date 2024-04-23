New York prosecutors on Tuesday revealed the other crime they claim former President Trump was trying to conceal when he allegedly falsified his business records.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. In order for prosecutors to secure a criminal conviction, they must convince the jury that Trump allegedly committed the crime of falsifying business records in “furtherance of another crime.” <
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NY prosecutors reveal ‘another crime’ Trump allegedly tried to conceal with falsified business records - April 23, 2024
- Some of 49 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by the state of Florida are now able to legally work in US - April 23, 2024
- Dearborn imam confronted ‘Death to America’ protester - April 23, 2024