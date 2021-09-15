Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NY Regional Closed Median Home Price in August 1.2% Higher Than in July

NY Regional Closed Median Home Price in August 1.2% Higher Than in July

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, finds only one of nine counties with a month-over-month price gain higher than 2%.

Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison from OneKey MLS

Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison from OneKey MLS

Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison from OneKey MLS

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For August 2021, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $587,000, representing a 1.2% increase from $580,000 reported for the prior month. Between July and August 2021, closed regional sales activity, including residential, condo, and co-op transactions, edged up from 6,694 to 7,023, representing a 4.9% month-over-month change.

OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties that make up the regional MLS coverage area and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, “Buyer demand for residential properties in our area is continuing to exceed the available supply,” adding, “Market conditions remain in the sellers’ favor.”   

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation’s leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

Media Contact: Tricia Chirco, SVP Marketing & Communication

631 670-0710 Ext. 405

[email protected]

Related Images

Image 1: Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison from OneKey MLS

Table reporting closed median sale prices and percent change for July 2021 and August 2021, listed by counties in OneKey MLS regional coverage area

Image 2: OneKey MLS

OneKey MLS Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison from OneKey MLS

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.