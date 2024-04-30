The historic and unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump is set to resume for its third week Tuesday.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
Trump pleaded not guilty.
So far, opening statements have been delivered by Trump’s defense attorneys and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
NY V. TRUMP: TABLOID PUBLISHER TESTIFIES
