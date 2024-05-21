Defense attorneys in New York v. Trump rested their case Tuesday morning without calling former President Trump to the stand to testify.

The prosecution rested its case Monday, and Trump defense attorneys called two witnesses — paralegal Daniel Sitko and a former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, Robert Costello — before resting its case.

Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the jury until after Memorial Day.

The next day, Tuesday, May 28, the jury will hear closing arguments fr

