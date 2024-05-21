Defense attorneys in New York v. Trump rested their case Tuesday morning without calling former President Trump to the stand to testify.
The prosecution rested its case Monday, and Trump defense attorneys called two witnesses — paralegal Daniel Sitko and a former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, Robert Costello — before resting its case.
Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the jury until after Memorial Day.
The next day, Tuesday, May 28, the jury will hear closing arguments fr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘A new low’: Biden admin eviscerated for response to ‘butcher of Tehran’ Raisi’s death - May 21, 2024
- Trump touts defense team has ‘won’ Manhattan case as he calls on Merchan to dismiss - May 21, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Defense rests without calling former president to testify; motion to dismiss pending - May 21, 2024