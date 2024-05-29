Former President Trump unleashed a social media firestorm ahead of the jury in his New York trial beginning deliberations on Wednesday.
Court began shortly after 10:00 a.m. ET with Judge Juan Merchan reading the deliberation instructions to the jury before they seek to reach a verdict on the charges of falsification of business records against the former president.
“KANGAROO COURT! A CORRUPT AND CONFLICTED JUDGE. RELIANCE ON COUNSEL (ADVISE OF COUNSEL) NOT ALLOWED BY MERCH
