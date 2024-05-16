House firebrands came out in force Thursday in support of former President Donald Trump as he faces his 18th day in Manhattan court.
Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Michael Waltz (R-FL), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA), Mike Waltz (R-FL), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Michael Cloud (R-TX) joined Trump Thursday, as the court is anticipated to hear continued testimony from former Trump
