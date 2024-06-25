Judge Juan Merchan has partially lifted the gag order he imposed against former President Trump — weeks after the jury found him guilty on all counts.

Trump and his legal team have been fighting the gag order since it was imposed upon him at the start of the trial, but had ramped up their efforts when it concluded last month. The former president and presumptive Republican nominee’s legal team had argued the gag order should be lifted before theJune 27 presidential debate.

