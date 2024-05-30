A New York jury will continue deliberations for a second day Thursday in the historic and unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump.
Judge Juan Merchan delivered jurors instructions to consider charges brought against the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
Merchan on Wednesday afternoon instructed the jury not to discuss or research the case.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Critics accuse Buttigieg of ‘playing politics’ after comments linking turbulence to climate change - May 30, 2024
- ‘We must take action’: Red state risks legal showdown with Biden DOJ over this key issue - May 30, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Jury to continue deliberations for 2nd day in unprecedented case - May 30, 2024