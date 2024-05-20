Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen admitted in testimony Monday that he stole thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization by overstating how much he paid a tech company that provided services for the Trump Organization.
“You stole from the Trump Org, right?” Trump attorney Todd Blanche asked Cohen Wednesday morning.
“Yes, sir,” Cohen responded.
The testimony stems from his comments last week, when he detailed to the court that he and forme
