New York prosecutors presented the jury with their closing argument in the case against former President Trump Tuesday, saying the case is “about a conspiracy and a cover-up,” and maintained that they have presented “powerful evidence” to convict.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified records to conceal a $130
