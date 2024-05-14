Prosecutors will continue their questioning of Michael Cohen on Tuesday after the ex-Trump attorney spent a full day on the stand Monday testifying against former President Trump in his criminal trial.
Cohen is said to be the star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team as they try to prove the former president falsified business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Contentious primaries in 3 states set up crucial general election matchups in House, Senate – What to know - May 14, 2024
- NY v Trump: Prosecutors to resume questioning Michael Cohen after testimony on Stormy Daniels payment - May 14, 2024
- Michael Cohen, corroborating others, says Trump wanted to silence Stormy because of the election - May 14, 2024