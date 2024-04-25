A former tabloid publisher and key witness for the prosecution testified that he purchased stories about professional golfer Tiger Woods, former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, among others during questioning by defense attorneys for former President Trump.
Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office brought David Pecker, their first witness, to the stand for the third day Thursday.
Pecker is the former CEO of American Media Inc., the parent company of
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Blue state in battle over AG’s illegal immigration dictate that ‘handcuffs’ police - April 25, 2024
- Surging GOP Senate candidate unleashes on ‘both parties’ during border visit: ‘Failing the American people’ - April 25, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Tabloid publisher testifies he bought stories on Tiger Woods, ex-Obama chief of staff - April 25, 2024