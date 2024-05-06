Former President Trump’s criminal trial will resume Monday after an eventful third week that saw key witnesses testify and thousands of dollars in fines against the presumptive Republican nominee — with the possibility of additional fines looming.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
The charges are related to alleged payments m
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NY v. Trump to resume Monday after eventful third week of testimony, thousands of dollars of gag order fines - May 6, 2024
- Vulnerable Dem. Sen ripped after raking in cash from corporate PACs despite previous objections: ‘Hypocrisy’ - May 6, 2024
- Republican Senate primary in crucial Michigan race heats up with claims front-runner covered for Clinton - May 6, 2024