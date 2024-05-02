The judge presiding over former President Trump’s unprecedented criminal trial will hold a hearing Thursday morning to consider the remaining alleged gag order violations after fining the 2024 presumptive Republican nominee $9,000 and threatening him with jail time.
Trump’s criminal trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Court does not meet on Wednesdays.
JUDGE FINES TRUMP THOUSANDS OVER VIOLATING GAG ORDER, WARNS 'INCARCERATORY PUNISHMENT' COULD BE N
