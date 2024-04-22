Former President Trump’s historic trial in Manhattan heard its first witness called by the district attorney’s office on Monday, former publisher David Pecker.
Pecker previously served as chairman of the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., and allegedly was a key figure in a “catch and kill” scheme ahead of the 2016 election.
Pecker, 72, took the stand early Monday afternoon ahead of the trial concluding for the day at 12:30. He spoke to the cou
