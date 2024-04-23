Judge Juan Merchan told President Donald Trump’s defense team they were “losing all credibility” during a Tuesday hearing on whether the 45th president violated a gag order in the Manhattan criminal trial.

“I have to tell you right now, you’re losing all credibility in the court,” Merchan told Trump attorney Todd Blanche on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s court proceedings began with Merchan hearing the prosecution’s request that Trump be held in contempt for

[Read Full story at source]