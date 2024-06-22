New York City officials are boasting that a taxpayer-funded program that hands out $350 per week to migrant families is helping to set an example for the rest of the nation on how to manage the “national humanitarian crisis” created by mass illegal immigration.

Although the program has drawn opposition from critics who question giving illegal immigrants no-strings handouts from the city’s strapped coffers, officials seem to think the program is a major success.

