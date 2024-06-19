The New York City Council is urging Mayor Eric Adams to take action and extend in vitro fertilization (IVF) coverage to gay male employees in the wake of a lawsuit.
The council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus sent a letter to Adams last week that said gay men are denied benefits extended to straight couples and single women. The lawmakers argue that an “exclusionary and outdated” statutory definition of “infertility” denies gay men access to IVF.
“As membe
