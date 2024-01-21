New York City Mayor Eric Adams vetoed a controversial city council bill that would require police officers to document every “investigative encounter” with the public.
At a press conference Friday, Adams said the proposed legislation, known as Intro. 586-A or the “How Many Stops Act,” could slow NYPD response times, undermine community-oriented policing, and add tens of millions of dollars in overtime to the NYPD budget. Namely, he took issue with how th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NYC Mayor Adams accused of ‘getting his Trump on’ by vetoing council bill to track every police stop - January 21, 2024
- San Francisco Mayor London Breed slams city supervisors’ Gaza cease-fire resolution, but refuses to veto - January 21, 2024
- Trump lead over Haley expands in closing days before New Hampshire GOP presidential primary - January 21, 2024