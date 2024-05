In a continued effort to contain New York City’s rat problem, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday the inaugural National Urban Rat Summit.

The summit, which will take place on Sept. 18 and 19, will gather the best in the rat business from Boston, New Orleans and Seattle to mitigate the spiraling rodent problem in the Big Apple, Adam’s announced in a press release Wednesday.

The Democratic mayor said that he “hates rats” and the “best way to defeat

[Read Full story at source]