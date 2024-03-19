New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke Tuesday about a new lawsuit alleging that, during his time on the police force in the ’90s, he demanded sexual favors from a colleague in exchange for help with a job issue, saying the events described “did not happen.”

In the lawsuit, Adams’ accuser, Lorna Beach-Mathura, said she had been repeatedly passed over for promotions and experienced “resistance all-too-frequently faced by Black and female NYPD … employees in

