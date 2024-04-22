New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday warned that the New York City Police Department “cannot have a presence” at Columbia University’s campus “unless specifically requested by senior university officials,” decrying “professional agitators” and “antisemitism being spewed” at the Ivy League School.
“I am horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus,” Adams said, cit
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NYC mayor hammers ‘professional’ Columbia anti-Israel agitators, says NYPD ‘ready’ to move in - April 22, 2024
- Ilhan Omar daughter barred from campus housing, dining hall after anti-Israel protest suspension, she says - April 22, 2024
- Fetterman hammers ‘a–hole’ anti-Israel protesters, slams own party for response to Iranian attack: ‘Crazy’ - April 22, 2024