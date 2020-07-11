NYC Public Transportation Accident & Injuries Jonathan C. Reiter a New York City Injury Attorney Talks About Various Types of Accidents

If you have been injured while using public transportation in New York City, it's important to discuss your case with a New York City public transportation accident lawyer. There are strict time limits for filing a claim, so don't delay consulting with an experienced personal injury lawyer.

New York, NY , July 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With one of the largest and most complex NYC public transportation systems in the world, public transportation in and around New York City serves a population of 15.3 million people.

Unfortunately, public transportation accidents happen every day. Pedestrians and bicyclists can be struck by a bus. Bus passengers can be involved in accidents, and people who take trains, or the subway can be hurt in a crash. Passengers on the Staten Island Ferry may be injured in falls or collisions. Injuries span a wide range, from cuts and bruises to broken bones, traumatic brain injuries, amputations and death.

When an individual is injured on public transportation in New York City, they may be entitled to compensation for their pain and suffering, lost wages, medical bills, and other losses. The entities and authorities behind public transport have a duty of care toward people who use public transportation as well as pedestrians and bicyclists. If they breach this duty of care, they can be found liable for any negligence that caused the injuries or death.

Public Transportation Accidents in New York City

In a city as large and congested as New York City, the majority of people don’t use private vehicles to move about. Instead, it’s typically much faster, cheaper, and convenient to use public transportation.

As a result, the City has a vast network of public transportation that encompasses buses, trains, trams, subways and ferries.

The city’s bus and rail public transportation network is operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and New York City Transit. The Staten Island Ferry is also part of New York’s public transportation system, and ferries have been involved in several serious collisions with docks in the past that caused serious injuries and death to passengers.

New York City Subway Accidents

Subway accident injuries can occur in a number of ways. For example, passengers can get injured if a subway stops suddenly and without warning, or when a subway car derails. Injuries can also happen due to equipment malfunctions or poor maintenance.

It’s also possible for people to get hurt when they slip and fall on subway platforms or inside a subway car. People have also been injured due to malfunctioning subway doors, which close too quickly or trap a person’s body or part of their clothing or a bag in the door, leading to crushing or dragging injuries.

NYC Bus Accidents

People have been injured while riding buses operated by New York City Transit. These accidents can occur when a bus strikes another vehicle or a pedestrian or bicyclist. Buses can also malfunction due to poor maintenance or defective equipment.

Bus passengers may be injured due to a driver’s negligence or impairment. Passengers may also be entitled to compensation if they’re injured due to a driver failing to make a complete stop as a passenger disembarks or pulling away while a passengers tries to leave or board the bus. We have published more New York City bus accidents resources here. ﻿﻿

New York Train Accidents

Like the subway, trains and trams can derail or collide with other train cars or stationary objects. Trains and trams can also malfunction due to improper maintenance or an inexperienced or negligent operator. People can also get injured due to slips and falls and other accidents inside a train or tramcar.

What to Do If You’re Hurt on NYC Public Transportation

If you use public transportation and you suffer an injury due to an accident, there are steps you should take to protect yourself in case you need to file a claim.

Document the scene with photos – Photographs can be compelling evidence in a personal injury case. If your phone has a camera feature, you or someone traveling with you can use it to take photos and videos of the scene.

Get the names of witnesses – If a passerby or someone else saw the accident occur, try to obtain that person’s contact information so that a statement can be taken from them. In some cases, people are even willing to let you record a video statement. It’s important to get an eyewitness’ statement as soon as possible after the accident occurs because memories fade over time.

Get medical help – You should never ignore or minimize the possibility of an injury after a public transportation accident or any personal injury. Adrenaline tends to run high after an accident, and it can sometimes mask the symptoms of an injury. It’s common for injury victims to start feeling pain hours or days after an accident. This is why it’s always a good idea to go to a hospital emergency department or see a private doctor after an accident.

Wait for police or ambulance personnel to respond to the accident-If you have suffered an injury due to negligence involving public transportation, it is important that there is an official record of your accident and that your account of what happened is accurately recorded in a police report. If an ambulance has responded to the scene, the ambulance report may also become important evidence if there is a lawsuit filed to recover damages.

Discuss Your Case with an NYC Public Transportation Accident Lawyer

If you have been injured while using public transportation in New York City, it’s important to discuss your case with a New York City public transportation accident lawyer. There are strict time limits for filing a claim, so don’t delay consulting with an experienced NYC public transportation personal injury lawyer.

NYC Public Transportation Accident Lawyer

We are available by phone, email, Skype & Zoom in accordance with Safety guidelines.

