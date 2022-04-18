NYC Video Production Company to Present at Association for Accounting Marketing’s Annual Conference

MultiVision Digital, a top video production services company, has been selected to present at the AAM’s Conference on video marketing for accounting firms.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MultiVision Digital , recognized as one of the top video production services company in New York City, released today that they have been selected to present at the Association for Accounting Marketing’s Annual Conference in Louisville, KY on the value of video content marketing for accounting firms.

The Association for Accounting Marketing’s (AAM) annual conference is designed to provide educational events for marketers, executive-level marketers, and business developers.

The goal of the 2022 Summit is to offer a 100% in-person experience to transfigure accounting firm growth and reconnect with fellow accounting marketers. The event is planned for May 2, 3, and 4 at the Omni Hotel, in Louisville, Kentucky.

In addition to a content marketing block, that will include tips on video production for accounting firms, the Summit offers a wide array of topics for accounting marketers including How to Market with Purpose, The Intersection Between Accounting & Sustainability, Trends in accounting marketing and sales compensation and benefits and many more. The AAM also implemented new ways to experience the summit where there are a variety of blocks including Talent Development, Content Marketing, Client Development Block, Leadership Strategy Block, Strategic Account Management Block and a Data Analytics Block. An AAM admin noted that “Blocks are organized by common topics and presented in 90-minute sessions that build upon each other. Attendees will walk away from each block with deeper understanding and knowledge.”

“We are delighted to have been selected to present to cover video production for accounting firms at this special event,” said Robert Weiss, MultiVision Digital’s President. “The beauty of online video marketing is that it fulfills prospective customers’ need for information in a quick and personalized way, so they are more likely to convert into clients.”

Each day, the AAM Summit will feature a comprehensive list of key topics that will help accounting marketers build the skills needed to transfigure their firm’s growth. The AAM admin commented: “There is no better time than now to build your marketing and business development skill set by learning from the experts.”

MultiVision Digital’s talk will focus on how video content marketing is an investment to an accounting firms’ video production, can be integrated into many other digital marketing tactics, and can be used for many years in a cost-effective and measurable way.

For more information visit: https://www.multivisiondigital.com/portfolio/accounting-firm-videos/ Or https://www.accountingmarketing.org/

About MultiVision Digital

MultiVision Digital is an online corporate video production services company that provides the full spectrum of video strategy, video production, and video marketing services that businesses need to drive action across the entire buyer’s journey. Having produced over 1,000+ business videos since our inception, our holistic approach has allowed clients to increase sales profitability, convert leads at a higher rate, improve SEO rankings, increase awareness, recruit cost-effectively, and improve client loyalty.

About Association for Accounting Marketing

Founded in 1989, the Association for Accounting Marketing is a national trade association and a one-of-a-kind network of marketing, business development, and growth strategists. They are dedicated to elevating the career development of accounting professionals through innovative education, thought leadership, and community resources.