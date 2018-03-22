Nykredit Realkredit – Annual General Meeting 2018

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nykredit Realkredit A/S – Annual General Meeting 2018
At Nykredit Realkredit’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 22 March 2018
- the Annual Report 2017 and the proposal for distribution of net profit, including distribution of dividend of DKK 4.1bn to Nykredit A/S, were approved
- discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted
- the Board of Directors’ proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted
- the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Articles of Association, including an addition of secondary names, was adopted
- Steffen Kragh, Merete Eldrup, Nina Smith, Helge Leiro Baastad, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren and Vibeke Krag were re-elected, and Hans-Ole Jochumsen elected, for the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors includes five staff-elected members: Allan Kristiansen, Inge Sand, Marlene Holm, Leif Vinther and Olav Brusen
- Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as company auditors.
Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Steffen Kragh as its Chairman and Nina Smith and Merete Eldrup as its Deputy Chairmen.
Hans-Ole Jochumsen, who was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, has a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Copenhagen and has had a long executive career in BRFkredit, BG Bank, the Copenhagen Stock Exchange and later the Nasdaq Group. Hans-Ole Jochumsen contributes both Nordic and international experience from various executive positions at Nasdaq. Hans-Ole Jochumsen is currently serving on the Board of Directors of Nasdaq Nordic Oy.
Copenhagen, den 22 March 2018
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Board of Directors
Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Annual General Meeting 2018 – Nykredit Realkredit – 22032018
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Referat fra FastPassCorp A/S’s ordinære generalforsamling 2018 - March 22, 2018
- Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego - March 22, 2018
- Fairfax no stab – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice - March 22, 2018