Nykredit Realkredit – Annual General Meeting 2018

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – Annual General Meeting 2018

At Nykredit Realkredit’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 22 March 2018

the Annual Report 2017 and the proposal for distribution of net profit, including distribution of dividend of DKK 4.1bn to Nykredit A/S, were approved

discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted

the Board of Directors’ proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted

the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Articles of Association, including an addition of secondary names, was adopted

Steffen Kragh, Merete Eldrup, Nina Smith, Helge Leiro Baastad, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren and Vibeke Krag were re-elected, and Hans-Ole Jochumsen elected, for the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors includes five staff-elected members: Allan Kristiansen, Inge Sand, Marlene Holm, Leif Vinther and Olav Brusen

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as company auditors.

Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Steffen Kragh as its Chairman and Nina Smith and Merete Eldrup as its Deputy Chairmen.

Hans-Ole Jochumsen, who was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, has a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Copenhagen and has had a long executive career in BRFkredit, BG Bank, the Copenhagen Stock Exchange and later the Nasdaq Group. Hans-Ole Jochumsen contributes both Nordic and international experience from various executive positions at Nasdaq. Hans-Ole Jochumsen is currently serving on the Board of Directors of Nasdaq Nordic Oy.

