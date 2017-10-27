Nykredit revises its outlook for 2017 and adjusts the income statement structure

Read more in the attached announcement.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Regarding the joint sale of shares of the private limited liability company GEOTERMA - October 27, 2017
- ZetaDisplay: Refinances existing loans, releases SEK 53 million in liquidity, and reduces its interest rate level to approx. 2.0 % - October 27, 2017
- BioPorto A/S increases the share capital through a cash issue, private placement. - October 27, 2017