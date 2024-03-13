A New York Police Department group is “strenuously” objecting to one of President Biden’s judicial nominees for his alleged connection to organizations that “glamorize” individuals that “distort” facts about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., expressing concerns about Biden’s nomination of Adeel A

[Read Full story at source]