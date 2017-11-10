Nyrstar announces extension of the Trafigura USD 250 million working capital facility

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Regulated Information

10 November 2017 at 19.00 CET

Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar“) today confirms that it has signed a two year extension to the USD 250 million committed working capital facility provided by Trafigura.  The Trafigura working capital facility has been extended until the end of 2019 on similar terms to the existing facility. The entering into force of the new facility remains subject to customary conditions precedent that Nyrstar expects to satisfy by year-end.  

About Nyrstar

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting, and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,300 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com

For further information contact:
Anthony Simms –   Group Manager Investor Relations   T: +41 44 745 8157   M: +41 79 722 2152   [email protected]
Franziska Morroni  –  Group Manager Corporate Communications T: +41 44 745 8295  M: +41 79 719 2342 [email protected]

