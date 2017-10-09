Nyrstar Announces Second 2017 Interim Management Statement Reporting Date and Webcast

Regulated Information

Nyrstar plans to release its Second 2017 Interim Management Statement at 7:00am Central European time, on Tuesday 31 October 2017.

Nyrstar management will host a conference call with the investment community on 31 October 2017 at 10:00am Central European time.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through webcast link

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bu5wemuz. The webcast will also be available in archive.

The call can also be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Country Toll Number UK +44 20 3364 5381 Belgium +32 2 620 0138 France +33 1 76 77 22 27 Germany +49 69 2222 10625 Netherlands +31 20 716 8257 Switzerland +41 22 567 5432 USA +1 646 254 3366 Canada +1 416 216 4142 Australia +61 2 9253 5963

If your country is not listed above please dial the international number: +44 20 3364 5381.

1. Please dial in 5 minutes prior to the call

2. Ask for the Nyrstar call (confirmation code 1525510), advise your name and company name

3. You will then be placed on hold until the conference starts

About Nyrstar

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting, and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,300 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms – Group Manager Investor Relations T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 [email protected]

Franziska Morroni – Group Manager Corporate Communications T: +41 44 745 8295 M: +41 79 719 2342 [email protected]

Attachments:

