Nyrstar confirms the consolidation of €100,000,000 additional senior notes with the original €400,000,000 senior notes due 2024

THIS NOTICE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

10 November 2017 at 20.00 CET

The present notice is given in relation to the €100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior notes due 2024 (the “Additional Notes”) issued by Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V.

In accordance with Section 3.1(b) of the supplemental indenture between, among others, Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V., The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. and Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A., dated 15 September 2017 (the “Supplemental Indenture”), we hereby publish this notice to confirm the filing of the Change of Control Resolutions adopted with respect to the Additional Notes with the Clerk of the Commercial Court of Antwerp, division Turnhout occurred on 6 November 2017.

The portion of the Additional Notes have therefore been consolidated with the Initial Notes.

All terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Supplemental Indenture.

– end –

About Nyrstar
Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting, and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,300 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com.

THIS NOTICE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY BONDS, SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES OF NYRSTAR NV. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

For further information contact:
Anthony Simms Group Manager Investor Relations  T: +41 44 745 8157  M: +41 79 722 2152  E: [email protected]
Franziska Morroni  Group Manager Corporate Communications  T: +41 44 745 8295  M: +41 79 719 2342  E: [email protected] 

