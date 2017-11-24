Nyrstar: Disclosure of outstanding voting securities – New denominator

Regulated Information

24 November 2017 at 6:00 p.m. CET

In accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers securities of which are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing various other provisions, Nyrstar NV announces today that, taking into account the issuance of 15,384,616 new shares in the context of the private placement effected on 14 November 2017, the status of Nyrstar’s share capital and outstanding voting securities as at 24 November 2017 can be summarised as follows:

Total outstanding share capital: EUR 113,262,734.08

Total outstanding voting securities: 109,033,545

Total outstanding voting rights (denominator): 109,033,545

Total outstanding convertible bonds: 4.25% senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2018 for an aggregate principal amount of EUR 29 million (the “2018 Convertible Bonds”), and 5.00% senior guaranteed unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 for an aggregate principal amount of EUR 115 million (the “2022 Convertible Bonds”)

Shares that can still be issued: up to 13,544,984 new shares (each entailing one voting right) can be issued upon the conversion of (a) all of the outstanding 2018 Convertible Bonds at their current conversion price of EUR 21.28 per share, and (b) all of the outstanding 2022 Convertible Bonds at their current conversion price of EUR 9.44 per share. The conversion prices of the 2018 Convertible Bonds and 2022 Convertible Bonds are subject to adjustments.

About Nyrstar

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,300 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms Group Manager Investor Relations T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 E: [email protected]tar.com

Franziska Morroni Group Manager Corporate Communications T: +41 44 745 8295 M: +41 79 719 2342 E: [email protected]

The full press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7670d31a-f749-486b-99ab-4be055ff4c9b