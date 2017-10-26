Nyrstar: Results of the Special General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 26 October 2017

Regulated Information

26 October 2017 at 15.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) held its special general shareholders’ meeting in Brussels today.

The items on the agenda of the special general shareholders’ meeting with respect to (a) approval in accordance with Article 556 of the Belgian Companies Code in connection with the EUR 100 million 6.875% bonds issued by Nyrstar Netherlands (Holdings) B.V., and (b) approval in accordance with Article 556 of the Belgian Companies Code in connection with the silver prepayment arrangement entered into on 28 June 2017, were unanimously approved.

No attendance quorum applied to today’s meeting.

About Nyrstar

Nyrstar is a global multi-metals business, with a market leading position in zinc and lead, and growing positions in other base and precious metals, which are essential resources that are fuelling the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation of our changing world. Nyrstar has mining, smelting and other operations located in Europe, the Americas and Australia and employs approximately 4,300 people. Nyrstar is incorporated in Belgium and has its corporate office in Switzerland. Nyrstar is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.com.

