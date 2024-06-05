New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she would stop the planned June 30 roll out of a congestion pricing program, reportedly due to concerns about backlash at the voting booth.
The stated goal of congestion pricing in the Big Apple is to get greener by improving air quality and reducing traffic, but Hochul is reportedly more concerned that what’s billed as an environmental policy could hurt Democrats in this year’s tight races.
