HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE American: SNMP) (“Evolve” or the “Partnership”) today announced that on February 21, 2023, the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) notified the Partnership that it has accepted the Partnership’s plan to regain compliance with the Exchanges’ continued listing standards.

As previously disclosed, on December 6, 2022, Evolve received a deficiency letter from the Exchange stating that the Partnership was below compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”), which requires Evolve to report partners’ capital of $2.0 million or more if it has also reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years (Section 1003(a)(i)) or to report partners’ capital of $4.0 million or more if it has also reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years (Section 1003(a)(ii)). On December 27, 2022, Evolve received an additional deficiency letter from the Exchange stating that the Partnership was not in compliance with the continued listing standards of the Company Guide which require the Partnership’s common units to sell above a low price per common unit, which the Exchange determined to be a 30-trading-day average of less than $0.20 per Common Unit (Section 1003(f)(v)).

Evolve submitted a compliance plan to the Exchange on January 5, 2023 advising the Exchange how the Partnership plans to regain compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in (i) Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide by June 27, 2023, and (ii) Sections 1003(a)(i) and 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide by June 6, 2024. Following discussions with the staff of the Exchange and subsequent updates to Evolve’s plan of compliance, Evolve received a letter from the Exchange on February 21, 2023 stating that Evolve’s compliance plan has been accepted and the Partnership has been granted a targeted completion date of June 6, 2024 to implement its plan and regain compliance.

If the Partnership is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by June 6, 2024, or if it does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, the Exchange may initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate. The Partnership intends to regain compliance with the Exchange’s continued listings standards by such date; however, there is no assurance the Partnership will be able to accomplish this.

The Partnership remains subject to the Exchange’s additional deficiency letter dated December 27, 2022, stating that the NYSE American staff has determined that Evolve’s common units have been selling for a low price per common unit for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, Evolve’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse split of its common units or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the staff of the Exchange have determined to be no later than June 27, 2023.

About the Partnership

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is a publicly-traded limited partnership formed in 2005 focused on the acquisition, development and ownership of infrastructure critical to the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources. Evolve owns natural gas gathering systems, pipelines and processing facilities in South Texas and continues to pursue energy transition infrastructure opportunities.

Additional Information

Forward-Looking Statements

