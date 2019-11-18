NYSE: DBD Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On July 2, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle, that the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.