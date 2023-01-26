SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA).

Investors, who purchased Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) shares prior to April 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: DNA shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On November 18, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company’s failure to derive real revenue from third-party customers left it almost completely dependent on related parties, that as a result, most, if not all, of the Company’s revenue came from related parties the Company created, funded, or controlled through its ownership and board seats, that the Company was misclassifying and underreporting related party revenue in order to conceal the Company’s near total-dependence on related parties, that many of the Company’s new R&D partners are undisclosed related parties and/or façades, that as a result, the Company’s valuation was significantly less than Defendants disclosed to investors, and that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On May 2, 2022, an amended complaint was filed and on July 18, 2022, a second amended complaint was filed.

Those who purchased Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.