SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on May 28, 2024 in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 28, 2024. Those NYSE: HRT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On April 03, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: HRT against HireRight Holdings Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents that were issued in connection with HireRight’s October 2021 IPO made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and HireRight derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring, that as a result, HireRight’s revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers’ hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers, that accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about HireRight’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

