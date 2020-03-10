NYSE: INST Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Takeover of Instructure, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) shares over alleged securities laws violations in connection with the proposed takeover of Instructure, Inc.

Investors, who purchased shares of Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On December 4, 2019 Instructure (NYSE: INST) announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LLC in an all-cash transaction that values Instructure at an aggregate equity value of approximately $2 billion.

However, the plaintiff alleges that the Proxy Statement that was filed in connection with the proposed transaction omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Proxy Statement false and misleading.

Those who purchased Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.