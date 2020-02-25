NYSE: MMSI Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: MMSshares.

On December 3, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Merit Medical Systems, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule, that sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019, and that in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.

