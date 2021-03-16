NYSE: MPLN Investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against MultiPlan Corporation

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: MPLN shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III securities during the period between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive and all holders of Churchill Capital Corp III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill Capital Corp l III’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries, which merger was consummated in October 2020 (the “Merger”), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

In July 2020, Churchill III announced that it had entered into a preliminary agreement, subject to shareholder approval, to merge with MultiPlan Corporation.

On November 11, 2020, a report was published entitled “MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab[.]” The report described a series of issues involving MultiPlan Corporation including that “MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare (‘UHC’). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest.”

On February 24, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against MultiPlan Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements in connection with the Merger and between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020 regarding the business, operation, and prospects of MultiPlan.

Those who purchased MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

