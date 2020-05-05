NYSE: NCLH Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: NCLH shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) prior to February 2020 and continue to hold any NYSE: NCLH shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On March 12, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members, and that as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Norwegian’s business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.