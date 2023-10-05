The new app enables NYSIF claimants to easily access their claim number and status, case manager contact information, benefit payment dates and amounts, and a schedule of upcoming events important to their claim.

New York, NY, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurance provider, has launched a new Claim Mobile App to improve communication with and help injured workers access real-time information about their workers’ compensation claims.

“Our new Claim Mobile App was designed with injured workers in mind and is geared to provide the most up-to-date and commonly requested information about their claims and benefit payments,” said NYSIF Executive Director and CEO Gaurav Vasisht. “This app reinforces NYSIF’s commitment to use technology to help meet the needs and improve communications with injured workers who rely on us.”

Designed based on extensive data analysis of the most common inquiries, the new app enables NYSIF claimants to easily access their claim number and status, case manager contact information, benefit payment dates and amounts, and a schedule of upcoming events important to their claim. The app also provides claimants with one-touch access to their current prescription card, and the ability to email or call their case manager and to sign up to receive benefit payments by direct deposit.

Workers’ compensation and benefit claimants can download the free NYSIF Claim Mobile App by searching “NYSIF Claim” in their app stores (available for both iOS and Android devices). The app is one of the few apps exclusively created and designed for workers’ compensation claimants.

As more customer interaction with companies moves to mobile devices, NYSIF’s new app will facilitate these exchanges while continuing to support current means of communications with claimants. NYSIF has determined approximately 86% of its claimants have access to smart phones and expects this to help injured workers better manage their claims. NYSIF will continue unveiling new online and technical solutions to help injured workers.

About NYSIF

With nearly 200,000 policyholders, $1.9 billion in annual premiums, and over $20 billion in invested assets, NYSIF is the largest workers’ compensation insurer in New York State and among the ten largest nationwide. NYSIF’s mission is to guarantee the availability of workers’ compensation, disability insurance and paid family leave at the lowest possible cost to New York employers while maintaining a solvent fund. Since its inception in 1914, NYSIF has fulfilled this mission by competing with other insurance carriers to ensure a fair marketplace while serving as a guaranteed source of coverage for employers who cannot secure coverage elsewhere. NYSIF strives to achieve the best health outcomes for injured workers and be an industry leader in price, quality, and service for New York employers. For more information, visit nysif.com.

CONTACT: Betsy McCormack NYSIF 518-437-5215 bmccorma@nysif.com