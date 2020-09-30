PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its third quarter 2020 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the third quarter 2020 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors , when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations?c=88324&p=irol-calendar

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until Oct. 2021.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on Oct. 28. Ask for the O-I conference call.

###

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. Working hand and hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 25,500 people at 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.7 billion in 2019. For more information, visit o-i.com.

Attachment

O-I Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CONTACT: For more information, contact: Sasha Sekpeh O-I Investor Relations (567) 336-5128 [email protected]