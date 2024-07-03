PERRYSBURG, Ohio, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its second quarter 2024 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the second quarter 2024 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/100826621 or at www.o-i.com/investors, Events and Presentations page

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until July 2025.

ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 23,000 people across 68 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $7.1 billion in 2023. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

contact:

SASHA SEKPEH

Investor Relations Coordinator

[email protected]

567.336.5128

