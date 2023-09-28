PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its third quarter 2023 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the third quarter 2023 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31.
What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast
Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.
When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. EDT
Where: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/178683184 or at www.o-i.com/investors, Events and Presentations page
The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until November 2024.
About O-I
At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.9 billion in 2022. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn
contact:
SASHA SEKPEH
Investor Relations Coordinator
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com
567.336.5128
Attachment
- O-I Glass Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
- Gaining Consumer Trust in an AI-Wary Era: striking a harmony between advances in technology and our need for human interaction - September 29, 2023
- President Biden Fails to Deliver on Promise to End New Offshore Drilling - September 29, 2023
- DEADLINE ALERT for LUMN and ACHR: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders - September 29, 2023