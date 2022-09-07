Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / O-I Glass CFO to Present at Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference

O-I Glass CFO to Present at Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced the Company will participate in Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

O-I Glass Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1566931&tp_key=9a29072f67

The replay will be available through the above link within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived for 90 days following the completion of the conference.

Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company’s website, https://investors.o-i.com/webcasts-presentations, prior to the event.

###

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable; making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 70 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.4 billion in 2021. Recognizing the tremendous benefits of glass, the United Nations has designated 2022 as the International Year of Glass to celebrate the past, present, and future of this transformative material. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn 

The company routinely posts important information on its website – www.o-i.com/investors.

 

Attachment

  • O-I Glass CFO to Present at Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference 
CONTACT: For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                        
(567) 336-5128                        
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.